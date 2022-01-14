Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $638.02

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.02 ($8.66) and traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.74). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 572.30 ($7.77), with a volume of 646 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 636.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 926.46. The company has a market capitalization of £57.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

