Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $11.58 million and $688,617.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.26 or 0.07664036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,074.25 or 0.99968711 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.