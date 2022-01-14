Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 1,950 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $14,956.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 150,723 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,205,784.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

RCOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 185,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,954. Renovacor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCOR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCOR. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

