Stellar Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Stellar has a market cap of $6.64 billion and approximately $595.95 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00189503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00209450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.26 or 0.07664036 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,334 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,717,317 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

