Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $363.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.28 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,700. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

ECPG stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 482,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,831. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.