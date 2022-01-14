Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.18. 185,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,993. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

