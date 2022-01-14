Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $389.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.11 million and the highest is $392.30 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 4,791,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,217. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

