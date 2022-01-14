Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.01

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as high as C$5.09. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 294,480 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The firm has a market cap of C$345.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

