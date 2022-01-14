Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.32. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 89,514 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHD. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.