Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and traded as high as C$4.62. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.62, with a volume of 35,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.58. The stock has a market cap of C$474.33 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

