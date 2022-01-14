UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 81,406,665 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

About UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.