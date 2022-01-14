Wipro Limited (WIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Wipro has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years. Wipro has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,875,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wipro by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

