Brokerages Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03).

KTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

KTRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 551,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

