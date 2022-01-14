Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206,419.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ubex has a market cap of $565,514.95 and $206,419.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00362720 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars.

