Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $0.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

