Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $4.07. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 6,143 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

