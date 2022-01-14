La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.94. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 91,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 225,983 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

