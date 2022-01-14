L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.86. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 35,788 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

