Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.51

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 61182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

