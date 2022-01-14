ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in December

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

