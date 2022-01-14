ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in December

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2724 per share. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

