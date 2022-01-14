Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.15

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 7438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

