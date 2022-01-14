Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.15

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 7438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.