Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 10,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.