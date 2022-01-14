Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 10,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729. Greenbriar Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

