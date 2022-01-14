PlayGame (PXG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,087.16

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $248,087.16 and approximately $861.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

