Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $533.52 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.08 or 0.07652999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.56 or 1.00106272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068540 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 538,179,763 coins and its circulating supply is 538,179,170 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

