TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFII traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,738. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

