XYO Reaches Market Cap of $368.90 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. XYO has a market capitalization of $368.90 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

