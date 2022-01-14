Dynamic Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $169.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.74 or 0.07668424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00335713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00895588 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00074358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00530905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00261777 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

