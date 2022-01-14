Andrew Hamer Sells 4,928 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $21,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Hamer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Andrew Hamer sold 2,423 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $12,938.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 1,820,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,669. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.