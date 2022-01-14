Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $1.31 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $369.89 million and $6.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.00895588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00261777 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

