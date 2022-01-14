Head to Head Contrast: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) versus Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$103.27 million ($6.11) -3.07 Longeveron $5.63 million 31.74 -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -156.06% -75.58% Longeveron -629.06% -75.99% -58.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 155.07%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Longeveron.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Longeveron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

