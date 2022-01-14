RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells $511,479.15 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 977,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

