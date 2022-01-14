RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Sells $511,479.15 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 977,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tobam acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
