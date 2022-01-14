Robert J. Delpriore Sells 4,750 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.72 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.