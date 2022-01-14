Robert J. Delpriore Sells 4,750 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.72 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 78.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
