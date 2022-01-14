Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,558. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,049 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

