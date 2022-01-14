Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $104.00. 2,044,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average of $161.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.74 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.