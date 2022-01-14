Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,869. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
