Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,869. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

