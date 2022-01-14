Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Decreases By 92.6%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.5982 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

