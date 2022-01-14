Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Decreases By 90.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVALF remained flat at $$1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.72.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 83.57% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

