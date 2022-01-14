Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives €14.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.59 ($16.58).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.03 ($14.81). 25,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.