Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 1,757,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,657. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.