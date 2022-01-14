DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $20,926.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00527778 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,073,749,923 coins and its circulating supply is 7,933,278,033 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.