Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $93.50

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.96. 219,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,530. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3,040.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

