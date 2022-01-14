Zacks: Analysts Expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post -$1.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings per share of ($1.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is ($4.96). NRG Energy posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.89. 1,848,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. NRG Energy has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

