Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.24

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.24 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 58.23 ($0.79). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 178,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.22. The stock has a market cap of £102.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

