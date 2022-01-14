Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.47. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 11,519 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $6,624,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

