Short Interest in Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declines By 87.5%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ottawa Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

