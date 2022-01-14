International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.54

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 63,370 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.