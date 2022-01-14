International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.54

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 142.40 ($1.93). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 63,370 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.96.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

