Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,002. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91. Makita has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.