Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.51. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 85,823 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STCN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Connect in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 20.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Connect by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.