-$0.36 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 437,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 3,197,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,340. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.