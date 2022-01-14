Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $352.49

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.49 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.94). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.94), with a volume of 45,789 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of £281.55 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

